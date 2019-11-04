UNION CITY, Ga. (CBS46) A female security guard was injured in a shooting involving a film production crew in Union City on Friday.
The shooting happened around 7:20 p.m. at the Citizens Lanes bowling alley on Goodson Connector Road.
Investigators say a production crew was shooting for an upcoming movie when some crew members became involved in an altercation with three men. One of the men then began firing shots at the crew members, with one shot striking a female security guard in the lower torso.
The security guard was later identified as Tomesha Brown, an employee of Reel Security Corporation. She was last listed in stable condition and is expected to make a full recovery.
Police do not have any suspects in custody.
If you have any information on the shooting, you're asked to contact Union City Police at 770-815-7835.
