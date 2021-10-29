Security guard shoots alleged shoplifter who stole candy from Midtown store

ATLANTA (CBS46) — A security guard may face possible charges after apparently shooting an alleged shoplifter early Friday morning.
Atlanta police say the shoplifter is believed to have stolen candy a local Walgreens along Piedmont Avenue in Midtown Atlanta.
A confrontation ensued after the guard followed the man out of the store. The man was shot in the leg, the security guard telling police the shoplifter charged at him.
The man ran from the store and collapsed on Myrtle Drive near 4th Street.
He was transported to Grady Hospital.
Details are limited at this time. CBS46 has learned that police are working to obtain surveillance footage to confirm preliminary details gathered so far.
APD states that the guard could face charges for shooting a person that did not pose a threat to his life, but those charges have not been brought down at the moment. The investigation remains ongoing.
