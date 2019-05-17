STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (CBS46) A security guard is recovering after being shot early Friday morning.
The shooting happened at the 360 Sports Bar and Lounge on Redan Road in Stone Mountain.
DeKalb Police say the security guard kicked out a patron due fighting inside of the nightclub.
The patron returned and opened fire, striking the security guard in his bullet proof vest.
The security guard was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police have not made an arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.