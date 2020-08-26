ATLANTA (CBS46) Two people are hospitalized after police say they were struck by gunfire inside a club in SE Atlanta late Tuesday night.
The shootings occurred just after 11 p.m. inside the 'Ghost Bar' at 345 Edgewood Avenue in Atlanta. Police say security guards and a group of people were involved in an altercation inside. That's when one of the security guards pulled out a gun and started shooting.
Two victims, only described as a 36 year-old man and a 30 year-old woman, were struck by gunfire. Police say the victims had nothing to do with the argument.
APD is securing warrants to search the club to continue the investigation. If you have any information, you're asked to contact police.
