SOUTH FULTON (CBS46) -- A video circulating on social media shows a man with his hands in the air pleading his innocence with security guards before they punch him in the face and mace him, according to his lawyer.
“I was scared but I wasn’t just going to leave him there to be by himself,” said Lakita Epps who captured the incident on video.
Epps transports people in her neighborhood for a little extra money. She said she drove Malik Johnson to the Hickory Park Apartments in South Fulton on October 9.
She says as he walked out of the apartments he was approached by security officers who wanted to detain him.
“They tried to say he had a weapon on him, that’s why he punched him and I didn’t see no weapon, and his hands were in the air. I know I would never let anybody in my vehicle with a weapon,” said Epps. She also said this was not her first time giving Johnson a ride.
She shudders to think what may have happened had she not been there.
“If I hadn't been there I feel like they probably would have hurt him way worse or killed him or given him false charges on his name that wasn’t even true,” she added.
Both security guards have since been charged by police with a string of felonies including aggravated assault and falsifying statements to police.
CBS46's Jamie Kennedy contacted the security guards employer, Sirko and Associates Security Company, about their version of events, but has yet to hear back from them.
Johnson’s lawyer said the incident is a sad reality and a sign of the times for certain people.
“Private security attacking and abusing their power over young African-American men, I think tragically it isn’t surprising,” said attorney Frank Ilardi.
It also does not help that the apartments are a bit of a known hotspot for police. Less than a month ago a shooting at the same complex resulted in a man being transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.