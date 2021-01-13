Law enforcement agencies and security companies are on alert as they prepare for possible unrest in the coming days.
In addition to the state Capitol, extra eyes are on buildings across metro Atlanta, including courthouses.
“We had a meeting yesterday with some of the superior court judges to reassure them and there’s a courthouse security plan that we teach,” said Col. Nathanial Nation with the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office, who oversees courthouse security.
He said they have increased their presence inside and outside the courthouse. While they are not aware of specific threats at this time, Nation said they prepare for the worst.
“We have a very large court complex here, we have a lot of elected officials, so there’s a lot of moving parts to this, just trying to predict, plan out scenarios,” he explained. “Making sure we have a means to cover it, the manpower, personnel, and equipment.”
The sheriff’s office partners with other law enforcement agencies and is getting briefed by the FBI.
Private security companies are also on alert.
“We’re preparing, we’re doubling up in some cases, we’re using more manpower, more electronics,” said Brent C. Brown, the founder, chairman and CEO of Chesley Brown International, an international security management company based in metro Atlanta.
“To say we know exactly what is going to happen now would be fallacy, however I do expect there’s going to be some unrest, we do know for a fact there’s armed protest already planned for all 50 states, that’s something unheard of,” said Brown. “We’re also looking at what might be a target that might not be on the normal list.”
“I’ve been in law enforcement and security for over 34 years founded this company 30 years ago,” said Brown. “I’ve not seen anything like this ever.”
CBS46 reached out to other agencies to learn about their plans.
The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office provided the following statement:
“The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is giving extra attention to security measures at the Fulton County Justice Center Complex as the nation prepares for what should be an orderly transition of power at the White House. The Law Enforcement Division is in communication with our local, state, and federal partners to ensure the safety of the public.”
The FBI provided the following statement:
“While our standard practice is to not comment on specific intelligence products, the FBI is supporting our state, local, and federal law enforcement partners with maintaining public safety in the communities we serve. Our efforts are focused on identifying, investigating, and disrupting individuals that are inciting violence and engaging in criminal activity. As we do in the normal course of business, we are gathering information to identify any potential threats and are sharing that information with our partners. The FBI respects the rights of individuals to peacefully exercise their First Amendment rights. Our focus is not on peaceful protesters, but on those threatening their safety and the safety of other citizens with violence and destruction of property."
The Atlanta Police Department provided the following statement:
The City of Atlanta Police Department (APD) continues to coordinate with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies to respond should protests or illegal activity occur. If activity begins to occur, APD is prepared to respond quickly. We do not share operational or security plans. However, the safety and security of our city and citizens is our priority.
