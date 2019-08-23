ATLANTA (CBS46) -- As Atlanta Police continue to search for the gunman involved in Tuesday's shooting near Clark Atlanta University, students at the school still have concerns for their safety.
“The next morning was very eerie just having to walk through this area to get to class,” said sophomore Mariah Durrah. “Like I felt like I was watching my back a little extra.”
Clark Atlanta University Police Chief Debra Williams told CBS46 reporter Ashley Thompson campus officers are now working 12-hour shifts until further notice.
“It was all hands on deck,” she said. “As a result of that incident, we've increased visibility throughout our campus.”
CBS46 crews spotted officers on what seemed to be every corner of campus on Friday and some students noticed the increased security as well.
“Before that, they used to just be down by the promenade on the main entrance,” said student Ashley Simmons.
Some students told CBS46 that they would like to see the campus blocked off from the public.
“I think that we should probably get some gated areas,” said student Khalid Lea.
“My sister goes to Spelman actually and when I go see her, through the back gates, they have police officers back there,” Simmons explained. “And at Morehouse, at all of their entrances, but for us it's mostly just at the main entrance by the student movement.”
Chief Williams told Thompson that she'd like the campus gated as well but there are residential homes and public streets running through it. Thompson asked if there was anything campus police could have done to prevent the shooting.
“It wasn't an approved event by the CAU, because normally on our approved events, if it's a party, you know we have processes and procedures in place that we will assign officers to our events to insure the safety of our students.”
We've learned the AUC library near where the shooting happened is also increasing its security and the university is providing free counseling to students who need it to cope.
Clark Atlanta University provided an update on the shooting and investigation.
Other plans of action can be found here: http://www.cau.edu/cau-update/index.html
