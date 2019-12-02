ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Passengers had to pack plenty of patience to travel out of Atlanta Monday morning as lines at TSA were quite lengthy at Atlanta-Hartsfield International Airport.
Lines could be seen snaking around the airport as travelers looking to make their way home or trying to get through heavy winter storms flooded the airport. As of 9:30 a.m., wait times at all domestic checkpoints were averaging 15-30 minutes to an hour after spiking as high an hour earlier Monday morning.
Hartsfield was reporting 38 flights delayed, according to FlightStats.com.
Flights into Philadelphia, Chicago, Newark, Washington, DC, and Charlotte were all reporting at least 25 flights delayed and at least 12 canceled Monday morning, FlightStats.com reported. Flights out of Boston, Albany, and Newark were also reporting multiple flights canceled or delayed.
