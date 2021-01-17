Streets surrounding the Georgia Capitol were blocked Sunday. Only foot traffic was allowed near the building, which made it tough for a group of bicyclists on their usual Sunday ride.
“I don’t know what they’re getting ready for or what they’re thinking. War or something?” said one of the bicyclists, a 16-year resident of Atlanta.
Georgia National Guard troops were decked out in tactical gear. A bomb-sniffing dog and his handler made their rounds on the Capitol grounds.
A couple blocks over, Fulton County deputies surrounded the county courthouse in case anything happened there. Nearby, several buses from the Department of Corrections were on standby in case there were mass arrests.
An ongoing movie production in the area appeared to be on hold.
But none of it deterred a prayer group from Divine Deliverance Life Center in College Park.
“We heard that they were going to come out here and riot,” said Pastor Debbie Armstrong, as parishioners prayed for the state troopers and National Guard members.
“We’re out here just to let them know we love them, and we’re standing with them,” Armstrong said.
Two troopers approached the church members and thanked them for their prayers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.