Shots fired inside a Walmart injured a security officer in East Point Walmart on Cleveland Avenue.
“Sometimes these things happen and we’re just glad it came to a conclusion really quickly,” said East Point detective Captain Allyn Glover.
“We arrived on the scene and what we learned was that a loss prevention agent and another employee had walked up to an individual they believed had shopped lifted, and a scuffle ensued," said Glover.
During that scuffle the Walmart security guard was shot and was transported to Grady in serious condition. The shooter, a 24-year-old male who’s name has not yet been released, fled the scene but was quickly caught when another Walmart employee followed him and called 911. Police canvassed the area and arrested the suspect.
“Scenes like this can scare the entire community especially if the shooter is still outstanding, so we’re definitely thankful that employee safely contacted 911,” added Glover.
In the meantime, Glover says shoppers should remain vigilant while out and about this holiday season.
“We don’t feel it’s any less safe than any other time in our lives, always want to be vigilant, always going to keep an eye on your surroundings,” said Glover.
