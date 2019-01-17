ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- It may be time to change your password.
A security researcher claims hackers may have compromised as many as 770 million email addresses and passwords.
It's another reminder to change your password from time to time and sure it's strong.
To find out if your password has been hacked, click here.
