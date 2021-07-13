STONECREST, Ga. (CBS46) — Far from a sci-fi movie, two robots are some of the newest security team members at the Mall at Stonecrest. Shoppers, meet Stoney and Pebble.
Earlier this year, the pair was rolled out for increased security as the mall extended its hours of operation. Weighing around 500 and 350 pounds each, the robots can do a lot more than you would expect.
Mall officials say Stoney and Pebble can work around the clock with about 15 to 20 minutes of charge. The duo is capable of people and license plate reorganization along with identity assistance and two-way emergency communication.
What's more, the robots are both tied to the mall's CCTV and can help find lost children or spot issues such as slip and fall accidents.
Of course, Stoney and Pebbles aren't flying solo. The two are also tied to the advanced Security Operation Center with a monitoring team and dispatch of on-duty security and police officers.
"Our strong relationship with the DeKalb County East Precinct is a foundational tenet of our security strategy," said Patricia Edge, general manager of the Mall At Stonecrest, sharing the addition of the robots was in conjunction with other security upgrades.
The robots were purchased by the mall's new third-party security partner Alaris Global Operations, who has other robots in places such as hospitals. For some store owners, the addition of Stoney and Pebbles was more than welcomed.
"I have been a tenant at the Mall at Stonecrest for nearly 20 years. The security enhancements being put in place – especially the robots – help make our customers, and my staff, feel more secure," said Ronald McKenzie, owner of First Class Barber Shop.
The Mall at Stonecrest is the first shopping center in the area to implement security robots in what could be a model for other malls in the area. Nationwide, security robots are becoming more utilized in many public spaces.
