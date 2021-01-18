The inauguration is days away and several politicians from Georgia are at the nation’s Capitol to witness President-Elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.
“When you do make your way toward the vicinity of Capitol Hill, you’ll encounter various checkpoints, and those checkpoints are manned by Washington D.C. police and National Guardsmen,” said Congressman Hank Johnson, with Georgia’s 4th Congressional District.
Johnson, already in D.C., not far from Capitol Hill, came up a couple days early for the inauguration.
“It’s unfortunate that it has come to this in the Nation’s Capitol for an inauguration where the outgoing President has made it so unsafe that 25,000 National guardsmen equipped with military hardware have to be on the scene to make sure there are no repeats of January 6th ,” Johnson added.
He said police are checking IDs, cars, and you can’t go inside the perimeter unless you have proper credentials…but he says it’s not stopping those who want a peaceful transition of power from attending.
“There is no fear when it comes to upholding our traditions and norms as a Democracy,” Johnson said.
There is a lot of chatter on right-wing social media platforms indicating there will be a threat to the peace and security of capitol hill on January 20.
“They are just robotic, and they are angry, so anything can happen on Wednesday,” added Johnson.
But law enforcement has made it clear that they are taking unprecedented security measures ahead of the inauguration.
