ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- It can be hard for women to break into the sports industry -- even when it comes to broadcasting.
So CBS joined the "See Her" Initiative -- A global movement to make sure women and girls see themselves, reflected as they truly are.
For one UGA student, that meant shadowing a female CBS Sports reporter--during one of the biggest games in Georgia history.
"Women can not only survive and thrive and succeed in football. I think that’s one important thing to understand that this is not just a man’s thing anymore. There’s no reason why more men should be in the chairs than women," said CBS Sports reporter Jamie Erdahl.
Erdahl had the chance to show University of Georgia journalism student Adia Randall the ropes, giving her an opportunity to see a woman working on a field--in a field filled with men.
Finding that student involved a 175 word essay, describing what she hopes to gain from the once in a lifetime experience.
Randall wrote — "There are not many people or women that look like me in this industry and that is what drives me”
The next morning, she got an email from CBS Sports.
"It was actually a shock for me and I really didn’t think I was going to get it. I’ve always wanted to do just sports reporting and sports journalism, it’s my passion," Randall told CBS46 News.
Randall’s passion clearly matching the mission of the see her program-- to accurately portray girls and women in media—so they can see themselves as they truly are.
Thanks to the see her Initiative, Adia inched closer to her dream, joining Erdahl under the lights of Sandford Stadium.
