RIVERDALE, Ga. (CBS46) – Associated Pastor Jada Knowles works long hours across two jobs that keep her busy six to seven days a week. Her tireless work inspires her parishioners and the community alike. But it was Ms. Knowles who needed a hand to escape the cold of winter and that need led to a holiday season miracle Sunday.
Pastor Knowles and her family have been sacrificing in secret for two months. The family’s furnace went out and that left the family using the stove, a space heater, and lots of blankets to stay warm as winter descended across Georgia. Knowles said she believes her money shouldn’t go toward heating her home, but instead used to help the homeless and the hungry in her community.
“We feed the homeless and hungry and distribute clothes or whatever the community is in need of we try to be that resource and meet that need,” said Knowles. “I sacrifice. I have to because that’s what we have been called to do.”
A friend of Knowles contacted CBS46 to tell the pastor’s story. When CBS46 asked Knowles about her circumstances, she said a new furnace would cost between $3,000 and $4,000.
“It’s too much to have to pay for,” Knowles said.
Sunday, Associate Pastor Knowles started her day as usual with Sunday school and a church service at 10 a.m. On this day though, CBS46’s cameras were in the audience working on a story about her work. Unbeknownst to her, the CBS46 crew wasn’t alone. Team members from Reliable Heating and Air came along to give Knowles an early Christmas present.
“Pastor, I just wanted to interrupt,” said Reliable Heating and Air Marketing Director Lea Anne Roberts. “We are both here from reliable Heating and Air. We heard about what a blessing you have been to the community; so, we wanted to be a blessing to you and give you a completely new heating and air system.”
Knowles let out a joyous, “Hallelujah,” when she heard the news.
But Reliable Heating and Air wasn’t quite finished with the surprises. The company told Knowles it would have workers install everything free of charge and have it up and running by Christmas Eve.
“She’s a very powerful person. You can tell she has such conviction and love for everybody,” said Roberts. “So, to be able to give that to her and see how much it affects her was very moving. And we are so honored to be able to play a part and be able to give.”
Pastor Knowles spends her time warming the hearts of others, but this Sunday surprise filled everyone with warmth during this holiday season.
