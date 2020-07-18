SELMA, AL. (CBS46) -- The scene Saturday from Selma, Alabama, a location to which Congressman John Lewis' legacy will be forever tied. Many left flowers as they took time to remember the permanent impact he had on justice and civil rights.
Selma Alabama remembers Congressman John Lewis
- Catherine Catoura
- Updated
- Updated
- 0
Catherine Catoura
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Study: Atlanta is not the Number 1 metro area for African American advancement
- Governor Kemp suspends local mask mandates
- Local college student's TikTok goes viral, catches Disney's attention
- Gov. Kemp sues Mayor Bottoms, City Council over 'reckless pandemic politics'
- Rumors of Rep. John Lewis' death are false
- Actress Kelly Preston dies at 57 after battle with breast cancer
- DeKalb County Schools offering only virtual learning in fall
- Walmart will require customers to wear masks at all its stores
- Civil Rights Icon Congressman John Lewis passes away at 80
- Zindzi Mandela, daughter of Nelson and Winnie, dies at 59
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.