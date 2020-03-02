SELMA, Ala. (CBS46) -- A name change could soon immortalize the legend of John Lewis.
An online petition – with nearly 12,000 names – seeks to rename a major landmark after the Georgia congressman’s home state. Not everyone supports it.. but those who made the annual trek to Selma, honoring its 55th anniversary, do.
Blocks away from Selma, Alabama’s famed Edmund Pettus bridge, you can hear the chants.
“Rename the bridge! Rename the bridge!”
The sounds grow louder and louder as the crowd swells.
Another group, nearby yells repeatedly, “Vote! Vote! Vote!”
The unity is contagious as complete strangers unite to remember history and hopefully to make it.
CBS46 asked marchers, one by one, as they began to stride one by one.
“Do you support the name change?” Each time, a resounding, “Yes!”
Toby, a Selma native along with her two sons, want the Selma landmark renamed to honor Lewis’ legacy. She says it is for human rights and equal justice Lewis still fights for.
“While we was coming up it was still a struggle for us in school too,” said Toby. “It ain't only back then. It’s still then. It’s still now.”
In 1965, the steel beamed bridge, with its towering white arch was the site of a violent conflict known as Bloody Sunday.
Another marcher took in a deep breath then chimed in, “I’m so thankful he wasn’t killed.”
Fifty-five years ago 600 marchers walked peacefully across the bridge’s span of 250 feet toward the state capital.
All they wanted to do was vote. Instead, they were encountered by police; some were beaten.
Lewis almost lost his life.
“I got chill bumps”, recalled another registered voter. Lewis, who wasn’t expected to attend the bridge-crossing anniversary for health reasons, showed up and spoke to the throng of thousands.
"We cannot give up now, we cannot give in, [we] must keep the faith, keep our eyes on the prize. We must go out and vote and vote like we never, ever voted before. Some people gave more than a little blood, some gave their very lives...censored to each and every one of you…especially you young people… fraternities and sororities. Go out there, speak up, speak out, get in the way, get into good trouble... we must use the vote as a non-violent tool to redeem the soul of America."
Supporters, sensitive to Lewis’ recent diagnosis with stage 4 pancreatic cancer, say the time is now. Rename the bridge!
“He fought hard. It needs to be renamed,” said an excited observer.
Democratic presidential candidates Elizabeth Warren, Joe Biden, Mike Bloomberg all traveled to Selma.
Warren and Bloomberg also walked across the bridge. But none addressed removing the confederate general’s name – that is inscribed across the bridge.
Martin Luther King, Jr’s son, Martin III said, “the candidates are here, but they are being political. The Black vote. The Black vote. It’s so powerful. The question is when will we learn it?”
Almost 12,000 names are on a petition encouraging the Alabama Legislature to rename the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma after John Lewis.
