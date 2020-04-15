ATLANTA (CBS46)--Sen. John Albers (R – Roswell) will hold a town hall teleconference call Thursday, April 16, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. to provide an update on the coronavirus crisis and outline resources available to Georgians.
Sen. Albers will be joined by Sen. Kay Kirkpatrick (R – Marietta), a physician and a member of the Primary Care Provider Committee of Gov. Brian Kemp’s Coronavirus Taskforce.
Additionally, Senator Kirkpatrick has fully recovered from COVID-19, according to a press release from the senator’s office.
Participants are asked to call in at (267) 930-4000 and use passcode: 914-787-887.
