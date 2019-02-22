ATLANTA (CBS46) – Democratic Presidential Candidate Senator Amy Klobuchar will be in Atlanta Friday to meet with former President Jimmy Carter and Stacy Abrams.
Senator Klobuchar (D-Minn) was set to hold a roundtable discussion with local leaders and activists on voting rights during her time in Georgia Friday. None of the events with Klobuchar will be open to the media.
The Minnesota Senator rolled out her presidential campaign in the last few weeks and drew immediate mocking from President Donald Trump. Among the current field of Democrats, Klobuchar is considered more of a centrist than other candidates.
Klobuchar is already facing scrutiny for her treatment of staffers after reports emerged that she allegedly mistreated staffers during her time in the Senate. The Huffington Post reported that then-Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid spoke to Klobuchar privately about the claims of mistreatment.
Still, the Senator has drawn bipartisan praise throughout her career and could be a formidable general election candidate should she win the Democratic nomination.
