KNOXVILLE, IOWA - FEBRUARY 17: U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) speaks to guests during a campaign stop at the Marion County Democrats soup luncheon at the Peace Tree Brewing Company on February 17, 2019 in Knoxville, Iowa. The stop was part of Klobuchar's first swing through the state since announcing she would be seeking the 2020 Democratic nomination for president. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)