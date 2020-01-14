COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – The Cobb County Board of Commissioners honored U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson Tuesday for more than four decades of dedicated service to the State of Georgia and the nation.
In December 2016, the roadway commonly known as the Johnson Ferry Bridge was officially named “U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson Bridge” in honor of Isakson’s career in public service.
He holds the distinction of being the only Georgian to have been elected to the state House, state Senate, U.S. House and U.S. Senate and is “a fine example of a true leader and patriot,” the board said in a release.
