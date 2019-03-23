ATLANTA (CBS46) Senator and presidential hopeful Kamala Harris will be attending Sunday service at the Historical Ebenezer Baptist Church on March 24th.
Following the service, Harris will hold a rally for voters at Morehouse College. The public is encouraged to attend, however, RSVP is required.
The rally will take place at 4 p.m. at the Forbes Arena-McAfee Court at Morehouse. It is located at 830 Westview Drive SW in Atlanta.
There is a strict ban on large bags, backpacks, outside food and drink and weapons at the event.
