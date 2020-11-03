Georgia’s once crowded US Senate special election is headed to a January 5 runoff between Republican Kelly Loeffler and Democrat Raphael Warnock.
Incumbent Loeffler secured 29 percent of votes while Warnock raked in 28 percent by 10:40 p.m. election night. At least 50 percent of votes were needed to be secured by one candidate to avoid the highly anticipated runoff.
I just called @kloeffler and congratulated her on making the runoff. She has my support and endorsement. I look forward to all Republicans coming together. Raphael Warnock would be a disaster for Georgia and America.— Doug Collins (Text DOUG to 87123) (@CollinsforGA) November 4, 2020
Although the special election saw a total of 20 candidates, only Loeffler, Warnock, Republican Doug Collins and Matt Lieberman, son of former vice presidential candidate and Senator Joe Lieberman, were indicated as the top contenders in polls leading up to November 3.
As early voting came to a close Warnock was projected as having secured nearly 40 percent of votes.
Collins is a four-term congressman who staunchly supported Trump during impeachment hearings. Loeffler is a newcomer, co-owner of the WNBA's Atlanta Dream and wealthy businesswoman. Her January 2019 appointment to succeed Senator Johnny Isakson was not initially met with support from the President.
The questions now lingering are will voter enthusiasm remain high two months from now, and will the Republican party hold onto to their reign in Georgia politics.
