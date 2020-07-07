ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Social media was set ablaze Tuesday by a number WNBA players and the WNBPA calling for the league to immediately cut ties with Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler.
This all comes after Loeffler sent a letter to the Commissioner of the WNBA strongly opposing a recent decision to add “Black Lives Matter" and "Say Her Name” to honor female victims of police brutality to the league's warm-up shirts.
“She’s dead wrong and it’s unfortunate that she’s playing politics with very real pain in our community,” Reverend Raphael Warnock candidate for US Senate said.
In the letter, Loeffler who is part owner of the Atlanta Dream stated, "I was incredibly disappointed to read about efforts to insert a political platform into the league." She added, "The lives of each and every African American matter. However, I adamantly oppose the Black Lives Matter political movement."
“We’ve got to value the lives of all of our citizens, which is what we mean when we say Black Lives Matter,” Warnock explained.
Loeffler declined an interview with CBS46 regarding her statements, however her political opponent Reverend Raphael Warnock did not. He told CBS46 that he believes Loeffler’s actions are just a political ploy to keep her in the Senate seat after the November 3rd elections.
“Well I think that the WNBA is trying to find itself on the right side of history. I think Kelly Loeffler unfortunately is on the wrong side of history,” Warnock said.
As for the WNBA’s response to Loeffler, the commissioner of the league sent a statement that reads in part, “The WNBA is based on the principle of equal and fair treatment of all people and we will continue to use our platforms to vigorously advocate for social justice."
