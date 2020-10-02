FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Entering a crowded campaign event inside the Black Diamond Grill in Cumming Friday afternoon, United States Senator Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) met with supporters alongside United States Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN).
“It has been great to come back to Forsyth County. I love being here,” Loeffler said.
The event began nearly an hour late as Loeffler and Blackburn awaited results of COVID-19 tests they took Friday morning. After being introduced to the crowd, they both announced to they had just tested negative and the event went on.
Both Senators have been with President Trump in the last week. The President announced overnight that he and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19. Loeffler appeared with and then without a mask as she greeted the President last Friday when he landed for a campaign event in Cobb County.
“I continue to get tested. I had a test today,” Loeffler told reporters. “I tested negative and so just continuing to follow the guidelines wearing a mask social distancing washing our hands and trying to keep one another safe.”
Despite the president’s reluctance to wear a mask, Loeffler tells CBS46 that she believes Trump follows health guidelines and will recover.
“The President is a tireless worker. He has worked so hard for our country,” Loeffler said. “He has got great stamina. He is going to have the best of healthcare. He’s taking all the precautions he needs to keep people safe around the White House. He is going to have the best of care and my prayers are with him that he will recover and be able to get back on the trail quickly,” she added.
Outside of the event, Loeffler told reporters she won't require masks at her future campaign events despite the spread at the White House.
“I want to keep people safe, but I also want to keep people free and I don’t think we can mandate masks,” Loeffler said.
She went on to blame China “for bringing the virus into this country.” Loeffler said “China must be held accountable.”
Loeffler met with supporters, who were masked and unmasked, inside the restaurant. She removed her mask during portions of the event.
