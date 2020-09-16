ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Georgia Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler said Wednesday that convicted cop killers in America should receive the death penalty when sentenced.

In part, Loeffler supports her reasoning based on the movement of those pushing to defund the police and those acting out violently towards law enforcement across the country. Throughout the pandemic major cities across the country have seen civil unrest bubble up with increased coverage of Black men and women killed by police.

The Black Lives Matter movement and Antifa have both been targets of Loeffler's when challenging citizens to support and obey law enforcement.

“For months, the radical Left’s ‘defund the police’ movement has promoted violence, chaos and anarchy in cities across our country—while villainizing and attacking the brave men and women in law enforcement who risk their lives to keep us safe," said Loeffler in a statement released by her office.

She continued, "Now, these dangerous Leftists have started putting words into violent action—targeting and brutally attacking law enforcement. That’s why today, I am calling for convicted cop killers in America to be sentenced to death."

On Sept. 12 two California deputies were shot multiple times while inside their patrol car near a Compton metro station. The shooting is just one of several violent attacks on law enforcement by civilians.

In Atlanta some protest disruptors threw water bottles and other objects at police during several demonstrations following the death of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

"President Trump is exactly right—we have to get tough, and we have to draw the line," said Loeffler. "If we’re going to be a nation of safety and security, we must be unified in our commitment to ending the senseless violence against law enforcement officers once and for all.”