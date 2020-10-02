ATLANTA (CBS46) -- United States Senator Kelly Loeffler directly blamed China for infecting President Donald Trump in a Friday morning tweet.
In the tweet, Loeffler said, "Remember: China gave this virus to our President @realDonaldTrump and First Lady @FLOTUS. WE MUST HOLD THEM ACCOUNTABLE."
Remember: China gave this virus to our President @realDonaldTrump and First Lady @FLOTUS. WE MUST HOLD THEM ACCOUNTABLE.— Kelly Loeffler (@KLoeffler) October 2, 2020
For their part, China hasn't responded to Senator Loeffler's tweet. However, Chinese state media was critical of President Trump overnight for not wearing a mask and taking other precautions during the pandemic.
Loeffler's tweet, directly accusing China of infecting a sitting president, went further than most members of Congress, but did mirror a message from a top Trump campaign fundraiser/adviser to Lara Trump named Blair Brandt. In his tweet, Brandt left no doubt saying, "The Chinese Community Party has biologically attacked our president."
The Chinese Communist Party has biologically attacked our President.— Blair Brandt (@BlairBrandt) October 2, 2020
