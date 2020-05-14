ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Department of Justice and Senate Ethics Committee have been given access to businesswoman turned politician Kelly Loeffler's pertinent documents as the cloud of doubt regarding insider trading looms over her.
Loeffler previously addressed concerns that she traded stocks a large quantity of stocks, and purchased several stocks in telecommunications company Cintrix, after attending a Senate coronavirus briefing in March.
At the time of growing speculations, Loeffler took to Twitter to clear her name, tweeting:
“This is a ridiculous and baseless attack. I do not make investment decisions for my portfolio. Investment decisions are made by multiple third-party advisors without my or my husband’s knowledge or involvement.”
The dumped stocks were valued between $1-3 million.
Now, three months since she and other politician's decision to ditch numerous stocks, Loeffler has handed over documentation to prove she and her husband, Jeffrey Sprecher, chairman of the New York Stock Exchange, were not tipped off to the pandemic's impending financial doom.
“Senator Loeffler has forwarded documents and information to DOJ, the SEC, and the Senate Ethics Committee establishing that she and her husband acted entirely appropriately and observed both the letter and the spirit of the law. The documents and information demonstrated her and her husband’s lack of involvement in their managed accounts, as well the details of those accounts. Senator Loeffler has welcomed and responded to any questions from day one,” said a spokesperson for the Republican senator.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.