FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Senator Kelly Loeffler was in Forsyth County on Thursday to tell Georgians why they should vote for her. But Loeffer, a vocal Black Lives Matter critic, was quickly interrupted by protesters when she began talking about the movement.
The protesters continued to chant and Loeffler, along with Senator Tom Cotton, left the building. CBS46 was at Loeffler’s campaign event to speak with her about her newly proposed legislation, which would withhold funding from district attorneys who refuse to prosecute crimes arising from protests. She’s calling it the Holding Rioters Accountable Act.
“This applies to any rioters, looters, arson, anything that is unlawful,” Loeffler said. “We have to enforce the law. We have district attorneys who aren’t enforcing the law. We need to make sure that they’re accountable.”
The proposed legislation comes amid nationwide unrest over racial injustice.
Not all the troublemakers are associated with the Black Lives Matter movement. Loeffler said the legislation targets anyone inciting violence.
“They’re destroying property,” Loeffler said. “They’re burning it down. They’re tearing down statues, defacing statues or defacing property. They’re injuring our law enforcement officers.”
There are many who strongly oppose the senator’s comments on Black Lives Matter, including protesters who interrupted her event, but she’s not backing down.
“What I’m standing up for is the right of everyone to express themselves,” she said. “I was very clear that the life of every African American matters. There’s no place for racism in this country. But this cancel culture is out of control.”
Fulton County’s newly elected district attorney, Fani Willis, responded to the proposed legislation in a statement sent to CBS46;
As I stated during my campaign, I will hold everyone – whether they be an elected official, a police officer, or a member of the public – to the same standard. We will evaluate every case based on the facts and the law and do our best to get justice and fairness for everyone involved.
As an experienced prosecutor, I would say to politicians to stop grandstanding and dividing people for political gain. This legislation sounds like it is motivated by Senator Loeffler’s campaign to keep her Senate seat rather than any actual problem it seeks to solve. In Fulton County, we will make decisions based on what is just and right, not divisive politics.
