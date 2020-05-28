ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler is scheduled Thursday to tour an Atlanta manufacturing company that received a federal loan thanks to the Paycheck Protection Program approved by Congress.
Architectural Brass, located in northwest Atlanta, produces a variety of industrial products, including carts, trash receptacles, and sanitation stations -- many which are used in the medical field.
Gov. Brian Kemp will join Loeffler for the tour at 10 a.m. Afterward, Kemp and Loeffler will provide an update on relief efforts in Georgia.
Copyright 2020 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.