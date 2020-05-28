Senate Committee Hears Testimony In Virtual Hearing From Nation's Leading Disease Experts On Covid-19

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler is scheduled Thursday to tour an Atlanta manufacturing company that received a federal loan thanks to the Paycheck Protection Program approved by Congress.

Architectural Brass, located in northwest Atlanta, produces a variety of industrial products, including carts, trash receptacles, and sanitation stations -- many which are used in the medical field.

Gov. Brian Kemp will join Loeffler for the tour at 10 a.m. Afterward, Kemp and Loeffler will provide an update on relief efforts in Georgia.

Copyright 2020 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

