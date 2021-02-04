Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff along with his Senate and House colleagues introduced Thursday a resolution calling on President Biden to broadly cancel thousands of federal student loan debt.
The two-chambered resolution calls on Biden to use his executive authority to cancel up to $50,000 in federal student loan debt per borrower.
“The burden of student debt is crushing young Georgians and damaging our economy," said Senator Ossoff.
"I applaud the President’s suspension of federal student loan debt payments and interest through September, and we are calling on him to go further and use his authority to cancel up to $50,000 of federal student debt per individual, delivering the permanent student loan debt relief millions of Georgians and our economy desperately need,"Ossoff added.
Led by Senators Chuck Schumer and Elizabeth Warren, and Congresswoman Ayana Pressley, they also wanted to ensure that there will be no tax liability for Federal student loan borrowers resulting from administrative debt cancellation.
According to the press release, research shows that broad student debt cancellation would boost our struggling economy through a consumer-driven stimulus and help close racial wealth gaps.
As of Thursday, over 43 million people in the United States are buried under $1.6 trillion in federal student loan debt, officials say.
The resolution includes:
- Recognizes the Secretary of Education’s broad administrative authority to cancel up to $50,000 in Federal student debt, using the modification and compromise authority Congress has already granted the Secretary in law;
- Calls on President Biden to take executive action to administratively cancel up to $50,000 in Federal student loan debt for Federal student loan borrowers using existing legal authorities under section 432(a) of the Higher Education act of 1965 and any authorities available under the law;
- Encourages President Biden to use the executive’s authority under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to prevent administrative debt cancellation from resulting in a tax liability for borrowers;
- Encourages President Biden, in taking such executive action, to ensure that administrative debt cancellation helps close racial wealth gaps and avoids the bulk of federal student debt cancellation benefits accruing to the wealthiest borrowers; and
- Encourages President Biden to continue to pause student loan payments and interest accumulation for Federal student loan borrowers for the entire duration of the COVID-19 pandemic.
