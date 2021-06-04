ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta police investigated 32 homicides in the first three months of 2021. In 2020, there were 20 homicides in the city. Those statistics are according to Senator Jon Ossoff’s office.
The dramatic increase in violence across metro Atlanta has prompted Governor Brian Kemp and Georgia Attorney General Chriss Carr to host a meeting on Thursday with local and state law enforcement officials.
Additionally, Senator Ossoff’s office said he is working to coordinate federal agencies to help reduce violent crimes in metro Atlanta.
During a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, two of President Biden’s key nominees slated to lead federal law enforcement agencies said they will travel to Georgia to meet with Senator Ossoff and leaders in metro Atlanta police departments. The group will address the recent surge in violent crimes in metro Atlanta.
Federal partners expected to visit Atlanta are Anne Milgram, nominated by President Biden to serve as Director of the Drug Enforcement Administration, and David Chipman, nominated by President Biden to serve as Director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.
During the senate hearing, Ossoff asked Chapman what steps his office intended to take to reduce gun violence. Chapman responded, saying if confirmed to lead the ATF, his agency will focus on gun trafficking.
“By focusing on the illegal transfer of guns from lawful commerce into illegal commerce, the selling and illegal dealing of guns to criminals, is the best way to prevent crime with guns. The ultimate responsibility of ATF is to do what is within our powers to prevent those offenders from ever getting a handgun if they can’t lawfully possess it in the first place,” Chapman said.
Chapman also said he intends to visit a critical ATF lab located in Atlanta.
