WASHINGTON, DC (CBS46)—U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff announced the senate passed a $300 million provision he says will make drinking water in school buildings safe.
On Thursday, the U.S. Senate passed the “Drinking Water and Wastewater Infrastructure Act. The proposal has a provision inserted from Sen. Ossoff that funds the remediation of lead pipes at public schools in Georgia and nationwide.
The bill includes $200 million to repair lead pipes in schools, and $100 million for general remediation of lead pipes in communities across Georgia and the country, according to Sen. Ossoff.
“I’m grateful my colleagues on both sides of the aisle came together to pass this bill to ensure clean water in our public schools,” Sen. Ossoff said.
“All of our children deserve clean, healthy drinking water, and I’m proud to deliver this crucial funding. I have ensured this water bill provides funding for the removal of lead pipes in our public schools. This is a huge win for Georgia. All children deserve clean, healthy water.”
A spokesperson in Senator Ossoff’s office said Georgia and 22 other states received an “F” in a non-profit report that studied lead in public school's drinking water.
The spokesperson noted Georgia is currently testing 800 schools for lead in drinking water, and according to the spokesperson, “estimates suggest high levels of lead in hundreds of Georgia school faucets.”
The measure will now go to the U.S. House of Representatives, and if passed in the House, it will go to President Biden’s desk for his signature.
