ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)—Georgia’s senior U.S. Senator announced he has received a commitment from a member of President Joe Biden's cabinet to “help strengthen and expand MARTA." The cabinet official also said the city of Atlanta will receive federal help in completing the Atlanta BeltLine.
During a U.S. Senate hearing on Thursday, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said the Department of Transportation will help Atlanta officials develop a comprehensive transportation plan.
Senator Jon Ossoff noted Clayton, DeKalb, and Gwinnett Counties have all discussed rail extensions. “MARTA has been helping folks get around metro Atlanta, but particularly as the pace of growth of the metro area has risen in the last couple of decades, we've chronically underinvested in this vital transit system,” Senator Ossoff said.
Over $7.9 billion in private investment has been spent or committed for the Atlanta BeltLine project. Seven miles of a 22-mile-loop of former freight rail have been transformed into a multi-use trail with transit capacity, affordable housing, parks, and a green space plan, according to Senator Ossoff.
The hearing comes as Secretary Buttigieg is scheduled to metro Atlanta on Friday.
According to a Department of Transportation spokesperson, Secretary Buttigieg and other federal officials are meeting with minority-owned business leaders at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport Friday morning.
Near the end of Thursday’s Senate hearing, Secretary Buttigieg said he looks forward to visiting the BeltLine in person.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.