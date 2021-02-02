Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff announced Tuesday that he will serve on the Senate Judiciary, Banking, Homeland Security, and Rules Committees in the U.S. Congress.
“I came to the Senate to expand economic opportunity, champion equal justice for all, and fight corruption in our political system. These powerful committee assignments position me to take on that mission and deliver for Georgia, and I’m already hard at work for our state,” said Senator Ossoff.
“I am here to serve, and I ask Georgians to contact my office for assistance, whatever your needs may be," he added.
Of the committees Senator Ossoff will serve upon, the Judiciary Committee oversees the Department of Justice and Federal courts; the Banking Committee reviews anti-predatory lending regulations, mass transit, and regulation of Wall Street banks; the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee provides oversight within the U.S. Senate, investigating allegations of fraud, abuse, and corruption within the government; and the Rules Committee is involved with campaign finance and election law.
