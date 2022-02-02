ATLANTA (CBS46) — New legislation, aiming to bar members of congress and their families from trading stocks while in office, is garnering national attention following its introduction by Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff.
The Ban Congressional Stock Trading Act would require politicians in both the US House and Senate, along with their spouses and children, to place stock portfolios into a blind trust, ensuring that they cannot use insider information to make a profit.
In the last week, 14 key government reform groups have come forward to share their support of the bill.
“The bottom line is that members of Congress have extraordinary access to privileged information and we make federal policy, and we shouldn’t be trading stocks or permitted to trade stocks while we do so,” Sen. Ossoff said during a press briefing.
The former investigative journalist turned politician added that he was among only 10 sitting members of congress to put their own stock portfolio in a blind trust.
“Since I took office, I have remained focused on making Washington work for Arizonans. This includes making Washington more accountable and transparent. Elected leaders have access to valuable information that impacts policy, the economy and entire industries. This legislation will put an end to corrupt insider trading and ensure that leaders in Congress focus on delivering results for their constituents, not their stock portfolios,” added Sen. Kelly, who helped introduce the legislation.
To read the full Ban Congressional Stock Trading Act, click here.
