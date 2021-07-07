ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Georgia Senators Jon Ossoff and Reverend Raphael Warnock announced Wednesday that they have secured millions in education funding to support Georgia children with disabilities.
Totaling over $95 million, the funding will help aid Georgia children served under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act.
Sens. Ossoff and Warnock cast the decisive votes to pass the American Rescue Plan in March, securing $4.5 billion in relief for K-12 schools in Georgia, not including this new additional funding, according to the press release.
“After securing $4.5 billion for Georgia’s public schools this year, Sen. Rev. Warnock and I have delivered an additional $95 million to support education for Georgia children with disabilities,” said Sen. Ossoff.
“Sen. Rev. Warnock and I continue to work as a team to deliver resources to ensure every child in Georgia can get a great education," Ossoff added.
“Education opens countless doors of opportunity and allows Georgia students to live out their biggest dreams,” said Sen. Rev. Warnock.
“I’m excited to see funding included in the American Rescue Plan used to make it that much easier for students in Georgia to enjoy success both in and outside of the classroom," Warnock added.
