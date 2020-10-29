Georgia's incumbent Senator David Perdue has backed out of his final debate against Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff.
The debate was scheduled for Sunday. News of the cancelled opportunity to spar before Election Day comes just 24 hours after Ossoff and Perdue's widely watched debate in Savannah Wednesday evening.
A poll published by Monmouth University show the candidates are neck and neck with just three percent of votes separating them.
“Senator Perdue’s cowardly withdrawal from our final debate says it all: David Perdue feels entitled to his office, and he’ll do anything to avoid accountability for his blatant corruption and his total failure during this unprecedented health crisis,” said Ossoff in a statement released Thursday evening.
However, Perdue won't be keeping a low profile on Sunday, instead he will join President Donald Trump for his planned visit to Rome.
“For 8 of the last 14 days of this campaign, Senator Perdue went back to Washington to work for much needed COVID relief for Georgians which Jon Ossoff’s top donor Chuck Schumer derailed. Senator Perdue also voted to confirm Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett despite not a single member of the Senate Democrats crossing over – and Jon Ossoff would have joined their opposition had he been in the senate," said Perdue for Senate Communications Director John Burke. "To make up for the lost time, Senator Perdue has over 20 campaign stops planned for the closing days of this race, and he is excited to welcome and join President Trump in Georgia before November 3rd to campaign for both of their re-election efforts.”
Final stop of the day in Forsyth! Thanks to everyone who came out to show their support! #GAsen #gapol pic.twitter.com/Kvg0OWdOXg— David Perdue (@Perduesenate) October 29, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.