ATLANTA (CBS46)– Officials have announced that Georgia will receive several millions of dollars in federal funding to help fight coronavirus in the state.
According to a press release from Senator Perdue's office, the Georgia Department of public health will receive $16.4 million to enhance testing capacity, conduct contact tracing comma and protect high risk populations.
“Through strategic partnerships with our research universities and the private sector, Georgia has rapidly increased its testing capacity in the last few weeks,” said Senator Perdue.
“This CARES Act funding will help the state protect vulnerable populations, implement proactive contact tracing, and continue expanding testing capacity. These are all key elements in our fight against COVID-19 and will be critical as the country takes gradual steps toward reopening the economy.”
The funding, awarded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, was authorized through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
