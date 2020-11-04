Sen. Perdue holds lead over Ossoff as 86% of Georgia votes are reported

Just after 1:00 a.m. Wednesday, Sen. David Perdue currently leads John Ossoff in the race for Georgia's remaining Senate seat.

According the the Associated Press, 86% of Georgia votes have been reported, of which Sen. Perdue has 52.6% while Ossoff trails with approximately 45.1%. Rounding out the race is Libertarian candidate Shane Hazel with 2.3% of votes in his favor.

With delays in vote counting in some of the state's more populated counties, namely Fulton County, there is still an opportunity for Ossoff to close the gap.

