Sen. Raphael Warnock highlighted his relief plans for Georgians Tuesday as a $1.9 trillion stimulus package is set to make its way through congress. Warnock said he introduced new legislation on Monday.
"The Emergency Relief for Farmers of Color Act to provide $5 billion in direct payments and investments to these farmers to help them respond to this pandemic, not only to survive but thrive," said Warnock. "I'm working hard to get this legislation into the relief package," he added.
COVID-19 vaccine distribution is another top priority for the Senator.
"We have to get ahold of the virus," said Warnock. "We have not a moment to waste. It literally is a matter of life and death," he added.
Warnock said he hopes his colleagues across the aisle will help expedited aid and not push back against President Joe Biden's COVID-19 relief plan.
"That they will recognize we need a robust response to a deadly virus," said Warnock. "Our teachers need it, our small businesses need it. God knows, our seniors and nursing homes need it," Warnock added.
