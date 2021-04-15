U.S. Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (D-GA) highlighted racial disparities in the housing market at a senate committee meeting.
During the Senate Banking and Housing Committee hearing on Tuesday, Sen. Warnock questioned several economic experts on steps congress and federal regulators should take to address past housing discriminatory policies.
“Sadly, there’s a long and documented history of racial discrimination within our housing system, particularly among our Black and brown brothers and sisters. There are also many reports, studies, that document how these discriminatory practices and how contributed to the growing racial wealth gap in our country. There's a reason why the geography of our country literally looks the way it does,” Senator Warnock stated to the witnesses during the hearing.
According to CNN, in the mid-1990s, Black mortgage applicants were roughly twice as likely to be denied as whites.
In 2016, Blacks were 2.6 times as likely to be denied a conventional mortgage as whites.
Senator Warnock continued: “One often overlooked driver of racial wealth inequality within our housing system is how lenders and the appraisal market assess the value of Black and brown homeowners compared to white homeowners.
In fact, a 2018 Brookings Institution study found that homes in neighborhoods, where the share of the population is 50 percent Black, are valued at roughly half the price as homes in neighborhoods with no Black residents.
The report also stated that ‘homes of similar quality in neighborhoods with similar amenities are worth 23 percent less in majority Black neighborhoods, compared to those with very few or no Black residents’ and ‘across all majority Black neighborhoods, owner-occupied homes are undervalued by $48,000 per home on average, amounting to $156 billion in cumulative losses.’”
