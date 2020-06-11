WASHINGTON (CBS46) – The U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee put the upper chamber of Congress on a collision course with the White House after it approved an amendment to give the Pentagon three years to rename military assets currently named for Confederate generals.
According to Roll Call, the amendment was offered by Senator Elizabeth Warren and would require changes to not only bases, but also includes “everything from ships to streets on Defense Department property.” It would impact Fort Benning in Columbus along with other large bases like Fort Bragg in North Carolina.
The approval in the Senate Armed Services Committee does not mean anything will happen, but it did push the measure closer to a full vote in the Senate, if Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell allows the amendment to move forward. The amendment was approved by a voice vote in the Armed Services Committee which is controlled by Republicans.
The possibility of renaming the bases originally named for Confederate leaders picked up steam Monday when Army Secretary McCarthy and Defense Secretary Marc Esper said they were open to a bipartisan discussion about renaming the bases. It’s expected the House of Representatives will offer a similar amendment to their defense authorization bill.
If it makes it through both houses of Congress, it sets up a possible showdown between Congress and the military on one side and President Donald Trump on the other.
President Donald Trump said Tuesday he would not allow any military bases in the United States to have their names changed. The White House compared the possibility of changing the names of military bases to an attack on troops by activists.
