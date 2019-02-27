ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- Improving school safety couldn’t bring all Georgia Senator into agreement.
Senate Bill 15 deals with trying to improve school safety. One of the sponsors, Senator John Albers, explains why he supports this bill.
“Prevention, physical security and response,” Senator Albers said. “Prevention being the most important. Our goal is to identify a problem before it happens.”
According to the bill, each school will be examined by emergency professionals.
“Each school will have an external site assessment completed by the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, also known as GEMA, or a group they approve at no cost to the school,” Albers said.
Some senators questioned the cost associated to GEMA. Others question if there was a profiling component to the bill which Albers said that portion was removed to ease those concerns.
Still eight Senators chose to vote against the measure including District 39 Senator Nikema Williams.
“So I feel like what we did today was something so that someone could go back home and say see I did something to make your school safer,” Senator Williams said. “But did not address the primary concern that people have around school safety and that’s guns in our communities and in our schools.”
It now moves on to the House of Representatives.
