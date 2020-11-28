With just over a month to go before the January 5th runoff election, Georgia’s senate hopefuls and incumbents hit the campaign trail on the first Saturday after the Thanksgiving holiday.
Senator Kelly Loeffler headlined an event in Jasper, Ga.
Sen. Loeffler campaigned with Congressman Doug Collins in Congressman Collins’ district.
This will be the first time Senator Loeffler and Congressman Collins have hit the trail together this election cycle.
They were at the Appalachian Gun and Pawn on Shelby Lane and then made another campaign stop in Ringgold.
According to a press release, Saturdays events "highlight the strong Republican momentum, unity, and energy ahead of the January 5h runoff."
Senator Loeffler’s opponent, Reverend Raphael Warnock, spoke at the Historic Ebenezer Baptist Church during a community outreach event.
According to a press release, “the most vulnerable members of the community (were) able to receive Covid-19 testing, flu shots, vouchers, face masks, sanitizer, haircuts, and more services” at the event.
Reverend Warnock arrived at the event just after noon on Saturday.
Fellow Democratic Senate nominee, Jon Ossoff, scheduled campaigned at three events on Saturday in Atlanta.
According to Mr. Ossoff’s campaign, Ossoff campaigned at three Atlanta small businesses, to celebrate Small Business Saturday.
Mr. Ossoff made his first stop at Slutty Vegan in southwest Atlanta, and then headed to Westview Corner Grocery in southwest Atlanta. Both businesses are on Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard.
Next, Mr. Ossoff arrived at Iwi Fresh on Nelson Street, also in southwest Atlanta.
Ossoff wanted to get the word out for citizens to register to vote before the December 7th voter registration deadline.
There was no word on Senator Perdue's campaign schedule on Saturday.
The campaigning comes as absentee ballot requests for the January 5th runoff election approach record numbers.
On Wednesday, a spokesperson with the Georgia Secretary of State’s office announced over 800k absentee ballots were requested for the January 5th runoff.
To request an absentee ballot online, please click: https://ballotrequest.sos.ga.gov/.
In order to control the United State's Senate, the Democrats will need to win both senate seats in Georgia.
