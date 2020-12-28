Senate candidates rally support a week before runoff election

Revved up and ready to go, dozens of supporters rallied around democratic senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock in Dekalb County on Monday.
“Georgia has the power to make history, DeKalb County has the power to make history,” Ossoff said.
With one week until election day, the latest Insider Advantage poll shows the runoffs in a dead heat with Perdue clinging to a 1% lead over Ossoff and Warnock holding on to a 2% lead over Loeffler.
We are one Georgia, one America, we are one people and come January 5th the people of Georgia are coming to get their seats back,” Warnock said.
Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler hope to hold the line in the senate and will welcome president trump to town the evening before the election to rally last minute support.
We’re running against the Bonnie and Clyde of politics. Say vote, we deserve better,” Osssoff said.
Also developing Monday, the Washington Free Beacon reported that a victim of abuse has gone on the record confirming child abuse at one of Raphael Warnock's summer camps from several years ago claiming counselors tossed urine on him and locked him outside his cabin overnight. CBS46 reached out to the Warnock camp about this and they said this is another baseless attack stating that the reverend was helpful to law enforcement with their investigation and they thanked him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.