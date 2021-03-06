An exhausted Senate has narrowly approved a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill.
The vote means that President Joe Biden and his Democratic allies have notched a victory that they say is crucial for hoisting the country out of the pandemic and its economic doldrums.
Final passage came after the Senate voted all night on a mountain of amendments. Nearly all were from Republicans and were rejected.
Senate passage sets up final congressional approval by the House next week so lawmakers can send it to Biden for his signature.
Both Ga. Senators Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock voted to pass the measure.
