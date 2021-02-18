Inside of two different meeting rooms, a small group of state senators on the ethics subcommittee passed four of Georgia’s most controversial election reform bills.
There was no live video stream of the meeting or audio recorded as the four different election reform bills were discussed at 7 a.m. Wednesday.
Democrats argued they should have been broadcast live for the public to see.
“You have the most contentious bills going on in the State of Georgia,” said Senate Democratic Whip Sen. Harold Jones, D-Augusta. “Everything should be open and transparent. There’s no doubt that these things should have been live streamed and it shouldn’t even have been this early in the morning. It should have been around a time where everybody could watch it because we are not allowing persons to come in in person because of COVID,” Jones told CBS46’s Hayley Mason after the subcommittee meeting.
Republican Senator Randy Robertson, R-Cataula, also attended the meetings.
“All committee meetings I’ve ever been in, if they were subcommittee meetings, they were not streamed because they were going to go before the full committee.
One of the four bills to pass down party lines would require a copy of a photo ID or driver’s license to request an absentee ballot. A second bill will make absentee voting an option only for people over 75, those with a physical disability that requires constant care, or people who are required to be out of the district or stuck at work on Election Day. Another bill drafted by Sen. Robertson modifies the restrictions around using mobile polling places, a practice Democrats say helped with Fulton County voting.
“The intent of that law that came into law here in Georgia and into effect was to provide an emergency way for municipalities to replace a precinct if something should go bad if a storm comes,” Robertson said. “My legislation says that’s what these are for,” he said.
The fourth bill would create new qualifications for elections officials for low-performing county election offices.
“It’s very problematic when you’re doing bills that one don’t have any real reason for going into effect, when you’re talking about training your elections officials but you already have a certified training program, when you’re going to stop the mobile polling stations but no one can show where it’s been a problem,” Sen. Jones. “It’s obvious we are doing those to bring back election turnout because we are not happy with the election results,” he added.
The Senate Press Office explains that rules established by Senate leadership rules say that subcommittee meetings do not have to be live streamed unless it’s a budget meeting or a special request.
Thursday at 7am the four elections bills will be in full ethics committee and live streamed for the public to watch.
