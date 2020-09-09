ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- U.S. Senator Kelly Loeffler has asked Capitol police to investigate after receiving what she calls multiple threats against her life.

Her campaign team sent CBS46 a picture of the mail. It says “WNBA Atlanta Dream, hates Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler.” The last line calls her a racist and a sexist slur. It also says “You need to sell, before you get a knife in you.”

Loeffler is part owner of the Atlanta Dream. She was recently slammed on social media, for telling the Commissioner of the WNBA she strongly opposes adding “Black Lives Matter” to player warm up shirts.

Just last week, CBS46 cameras caught protestors chanting “Black lives matter” during a Loeffler campaign event, forcing Loeffler out of the building.

“As we began to confront her as you saw in the video and everything, we got kicked on, we got spit at,” said Triana Arnold James.

James is the president of the Georgia chapter for the National Organization for Women and a former candidate for Lieutenant Governor. She also recently ran for a State senate seat but lost in the primary runoff.

She said when left the Loeffler event, she saw that her car was damaged.

“When you see the damage on it, it looks like it’s keyed and it looks on purpose,” said James.

She said her someone also keyed her car’s back-up camera. James believes Loeffler supporters are responsible.

CBS46 confirmed that the Forsyth County Sheriff’s office is investigating the matter. However, James said wants to hear from the Republican Senator herself.

“We have called on you to disavow your supporters in damaging property and you have said nothing,” said James.