Senator-Elect Reverend Raphael Warnock received the COVID-19 vaccine early Friday morning.
As COVID-19 continues to surge, with a new strain appearing stateside, Rev. Warnock tweeted, "I received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. It's important that we trust science and listen to experts, continue to social distance, and wear a mask. I pray that as we take these steps, we can fight this pandemic, ease the burden on our essential workers, and recover."
I received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. It's important that we trust science and listen to experts, continue to social distance, and wear a mask.— Senator-Elect Reverend Raphael Warnock (@ReverendWarnock) January 15, 2021
I pray that as we take these steps, we can fight this pandemic, ease the burden on our essential workers, and recover. pic.twitter.com/sJPmUChxp1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.