Senator Kamala Harris is campaigning in Georgia Sunday trying to swing the state behind Presidential candidate Joe Biden.
Campaign officials said she will travel to Duluth in Gwinnett County to participate in a voter mobilization event to urge voters to vote on Election Day.
Harris will then head to Goldsboro and Fayetteville, North Carolina.
