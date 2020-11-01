Kamala Harris in Orlando

Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris responds to cheering supporters as she takes the stage for an early-voting event at the Central Florida Fairgrounds, Monday, October 19, 2020. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

 Orlando Sentinel

Senator Kamala Harris is campaigning in Georgia Sunday trying to swing the state behind Presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Campaign officials said she will travel to Duluth in Gwinnett County to participate in a voter mobilization event to urge voters to vote on Election Day.

Harris will then head to Goldsboro and Fayetteville, North Carolina.

Copyright 2020 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.